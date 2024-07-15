RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

Oghenerume Progress

Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration and other health issues.

Stay hydrated! [Freepik]
Stay hydrated! [Freepik]

It is common knowledge that water is important for the body to function properly.

Recommended articles

But then, a lot of people do not drink enough water which can lead to dehydration and then different health issues, some of which can be serious if not addressed promptly.

Here are some common signs that you might not be drinking enough water:

One of the most obvious signs of dehydration is dark yellow or amber-coloured urine. When you’re well-hydrated, your urine should be light yellow or clear. Dark urine indicates that your body is conserving water and is a clear signal that you need to drink more fluids.

A dry mouth or throat is another common sign of dehydration. When your body doesn’t have enough water, it reduces saliva production, which leads to a dry, sticky feeling in your mouth.

This can also result in bad breath, as saliva helps to keep your mouth clean by removing food particles and bacteria.

Your body needs water for energy production. When you’re dehydrated, your body has to work harder to perform basic functions, which can make you feel tired and sluggish.

If you often feel fatigued, especially in the afternoon, it could be due to insufficient water intake.

Dehydration can cause headaches and even migraines. This is because lack of water can lead to reduced blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

If you frequently experience headaches, try increasing your water intake and see if the symptoms improve.

Your skin is the largest organ in your body and requires adequate hydration to stay healthy. Dry, flaky, or tight-feeling skin can be a sign that you’re not drinking enough water.

Proper hydration helps maintain skin elasticity and reduces the risk of skin issues such as eczema and acne.

Water helps to keep your digestive system functioning smoothly by aiding in the digestion and absorption of food.

When you’re dehydrated, your body absorbs more water from your intestines, which can lead to hard, difficult-to-pass stools and constipation.

You need enough water to help your digestive system function smoothly [Freepik]
You need enough water to help your digestive system function smoothly [Freepik] pulse senegal

Sometimes, your body can mistake thirst for hunger. If you feel hungry shortly after eating, it might actually be a sign that you need to drink more water.

Try drinking a glass of water and see if the hunger subsides.

If you notice any of these signs, it is best to drink water so you can stay hydrated.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

What to say to someone who ghosted you[VerywellMind]

Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

it is also important to be aware of what you should not do during pregnancy [Shutterstock]

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

Keep unwelcome guests away! [Northwest Exterminating]

5 natural ways to keep snakes away from your environment

How to know if he's married

5 ways to tell if he’s a married man without asking him