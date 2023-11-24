ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian celebrities Sister Derby, Niki Samonas, Anita Akuffo, Juliet Bawuah marvel at innovation of TECNO's PHANTOM V Flip

In an era where innovation is the driving force behind the ever-evolving tech world, TECNO continues to push the boundaries of design and functionality with their latest PHANTOM V Flip 5G which comes pre-loaded with Google apps, setting it apart in the competitive smartphone market.

Sister Derby, Niki Samonas, Anita Akuffo, and Juliet Bawuah marvel at innovation of TECNO's PHANTOM V Flip
Sister Derby, Niki Samonas, Anita Akuffo, and Juliet Bawuah marvel at innovation of TECNO's PHANTOM V Flip

The PHANTOM V Flip is the flagship foldable smartphone from TECNO. It boasts of a 6.9-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display, a 64MP dual rear camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chip-set, 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 16GB), 256GB of internal storage, a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and Android 13 with HIOS 13.5. The device also comes with a 1.32-inch cover displayfeaturing an 'Always-On Display' feature and a sleek eco leather back design.

TECNO's PHANTOM V Flip
TECNO's PHANTOM V Flip Pulse Ghana

In today's interconnected world of connectivity, TECNO PHANTOM VFlip offers a comprehensive set of connectivity features, including, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Near Field Communication (NFC). The device comes preloaded with Google Apps like Find My Device, Nearby Share, Search, Maps, Photos, and YouTube, providing a rich digital experience that keeps users engrossed, connected, and amused.

In a dazzling showcase of technological prowess,TECNO has left a lasting impression on some of Ghana’s most prominent figures. Deborah Vanessa, widely known as Sister Derby, award-winning actress Nikki Samonas, acclaimed media personality Anita Akuffo, and top female sports personality Juliet Bawuah recently expressed their overwhelming excitement and gratitude after experiencing the cutting-edge technology of the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip.

Deborah Vanessa
Deborah Vanessa Pulse Ghana

Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, known for her avant-garde style and artistic sensibilities, couldn't contain her excitement as she shared her thoughts on the PHANTOM V Flip’s sleek design,compact size and stylish look. "The design is absolutely stunning, and the flip function adds a touch of elegance. It's a perfect blend of style and substance," she exclaimed.

Niki Samonas
Niki Samonas Pulse Ghana

Niki Samonas, an award-winning actress with an eye for sophistication, was equally impressed. "TECNO has truly outdone themselves with the PHANTOM V Flip’sexceptional camera capabilities, the vibrant colors, the crisp details, and the incredible low-light performance. The camera quality is exceptional, capturing every detail with precision. It's a game-changer for smartphonephotography," she remarked.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo, a familiar face in the media landscape, also highlighted the user-friendly interface and advanced features that set TECNO’s PHANTOM V Flip apart, from its seamless connectivity and powerful performanceto exceptional battery life. "The seamless navigation and intuitive controls make it a joy to use. TECNO has raised the bar for what we can expect from a smartphone," she shared.

Juliet Bawuah, a trailblazer in sports journalism, also expressed her enthusiasm for the smartphone's performance capabilities, versatility and ease of use. "As someone constantly on the move, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip's speed and efficiency are unmatched. It has become an essential part of my daily routine and the perfect companion for my active lifestyle," she said.

Juliet Bawuah
Juliet Bawuah Pulse Ghana

TECNO's PHANTOM V Flip not only caught the attention of these esteemed personalities but has also become an integral part of their lifestyles. The fusion of style, functionality, and cutting-edge technology has left a lasting impression on these celebrities, who are now proud users of TECNO’s flagship PHANTOM V Flip device.

#FeaturedBy: Tecno Ghana

