Roseline Okoro is the younger sister of Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro.

The young superstar has defied all odds to make a name for herself.

She moved from being a contestant of the Miss Ghana pageant in 2012 into the medical profession.

Currently, she has graduated from medical school earning her place as a professional medical doctor.

The beauty announced her new step on her "gram with some beautiful phots.

She wrote "I think a reintroduction is in order.

Yours truly- Dr Roseline Ngozi Okereke Okoro! I Will TRY to keep it short. Uh huh...who am I kidding, after 5years of hard work I ain't about to write anything short. So please grab your popcorn and get ready for a thesis. BSc. Biochemistry, MSc. Oil and gas, BSc. Med. Sciences, MBChB i.e Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery all bagged! Please allow me, I’ve earned the bragging rights.

The Journey- It's been one hell of a roller coaster ride but was it worth it? Definitely! It wasn’t all rosy though. Everyone thought I was crazy to want to go back to school and start all over again. The comments people kept passing were; “You should go and marry”, “With so many degrees finding a husband will be difficult”, “ Are you not tired of school”, “I heard it’s difficult are you sure you can do this” -They just wouldn’t stop. I then decided to keep it to myself and only share the news with my family and support system. There were many days I couldn’t take it anymore. I was physically, mentally and socially drained. But I didn’t give up, not because I had no choice but for the void, I knew deep down that I needed to fill; that quest to serve, help and genuinely care for others. That was what kept me going. God was there for me. He helped me through my lowest moments. He gave me the strength to get up each day hoping for the best. My family, loved one and friends who knew about my journey also kept me going with so much love and motivation in diverse forms. I'm super grateful to them.

Graduating amidst a pandemic was an experience nobody could prepare me for. But I can stand chest out now and say, "I made it! I beat the odds!"

I'm entering a new phase with many more possibilities, but being a doctor means service to mankind and I hope to do as much as I can to make this world a better place.

If you need evidence that you should still pursue that dream, or to drown out the negative voices and strive for great things, I'm here for you. I'd continue my thesis, but I might lose you, so I'll end here.

Thank you for your love and well wishes. I love you all too"

Pulse.com.gh wishes her the best in life and the new step.