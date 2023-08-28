The aromatic journey of Yusif Meizongo Jnr creating Ghana's best fragrance house

Yusif Meizongo Jnr popularly known by his brand name Maison Yusif is a Ghanaian-born entrepreneur and a perfumer with a first-class degree honours in public relations from the Islamic University in Ghana.

In 2017, Yusif began his entrepreneurial journey after many unfruitful attempts to secure himself a befitting white-collar job with his hard-earned first-degree honors certificate.

Yusif from his small atelier began the Maison Yusif brand from the trunk of his car, Over the years has painstakingly perfected his path into perfumery and has earned the respect as a reputable artisan perfumer thriving beyond the shores of Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young perfumer in his quest to produce world-class fragrances took up courses in perfumery from renowned institutions and several short courses in Côte d'Ivoire, Germany, Dubai, Turkey, France, Nigeria, Egypt and Ethiopia respectively to master his craft.

The Maison Yusif brand against all odds has had its fair share of challenges right from the get-go but has managed to keep the hope and vision alive to become a top-tier perfume brand in Ghana.

“After many unsuccessful attempts to get a job, I pushed into buying and selling clothes, watches, sneakers, slimming products and becoming an Uber driver, etc. which also didn’t work for me. But along the line, I realized that people whom I sold to, ended up falling in love with the fragrance I wore. All those who bought from me started requesting more perfumes instead of watches. And that’s how the whole idea started" he said.

Renowned for its captivating fragrances and elegant packaging, Maison Yusif has quickly become a symbol of sophistication in the perfume industry.

With a commitment to using only the finest ingredients sourced from around the world, each scent is meticulously crafted to evoke emotions and memories. Whether it’s the warm notes of amber and vanilla or the refreshing hints of citrus and florals, Maison Yusif perfumes offer a sensorial journey that transcends time and place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusif Meizongo’s visionary approach to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation has earned Maison Yusif a loyal and discerning clientele, making it a true icon in the realm of haute parfumerie.

The young perfumer and his team who currently runs three branches in Accra and Kumasi have over the period created over 200 top-notch fragrances and hope to further expand his coast on the international market.

Yusif’s creativity and love for humanity have earned him many laurels within the perfume industry in and outside Ghana and has become a household name.

Through his “Home of Humanity Foundation” a non-profit organization, Yusif Meizongo over time has enrolled over 30 kids from the Zongo community back into schools.

With the hope to give back to society, Maison Yusif through his initiative has taken it upon himself to donate an amount on each purchase to orphanages in Ghana to support the welfare of the less fortunate individuals in society

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022 to 2023, Yusif Meizongo Jnr through his foundation has taken 3 adults who were under severe drug addiction for rehabilitation. These lives after going through rehabilitation have seen a significant improvement and are gainfully employed thanks to the benevolence of Yusif Meizongo Jnr and his team.

Pulse Ghana

The young maverick together with his (9) member team through their creative lenses has created over 200 top-notch fragrances both in pure oils and alcohol-based perfumes for clients around the globe with a chunk of them yet to come.

His most famous masterpiece The Vatican at the just-ended Perfumista Awards in France was adjudged “Niche Perfume of the Year. As well, Yusif Meizongo has come tall to win a coveted prize in Dubai as the most respected CEO of the fragrance community amongst others.

As word of Maison Yusif’s unique creations spread, it garnered a devoted following of perfume enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and individuals seeking something truly distinctive. This early success laid the foundation for Maison Yusif’s continued growth and influence in the realm of perfumery, ultimately shaping it into the renowned brand it is today.

ADVERTISEMENT