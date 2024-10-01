ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Where did the name "Gen Z" come from?

Temi Iwalaiye

Arguably one of the most well-known generations today is Generation Z, commonly referred to as Gen Z.

Origin of Gen Z [GettyImages]
Generation Z includes people born between 1997 and 2012, although some sources place the range between 1995 and 2010.

Gen Z is recognised for its eccentricities, outspoken nature, diversity, inclusivity, authenticity, and love for 90s-inspired fashion, often referred to as Y2K style.

Gen Z is the offspring of Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980).

The "Z" in their name is said to stand for "Zoomers," a nod to the fact that they are the first generation to grow up with widespread access to the internet and smartphones.

They are called "Zoomers" because of the zooming motion they often make with their fingers on touchscreens. Additionally, they are referred to as digital natives, the internet generation, and centennials, as they have grown up immersed in social media and technology.

The internet has profoundly shaped their communication styles and views on social issues, with many Gen Zers becoming content creators and influencers.

Gen Z use social media and the internet first/Getty Images
ALSO READ: Gen Z vocabulary today, and how millennials struggle to catch up

The term was first used by researchers and demographers to label the generation that followed Generation Y, or Millennials.

The naming pattern, which started with Generation X, continued with Generations Y and Z. While no single individual is credited with coining "Gen Z," it gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s as scholars began studying this generation born into a rapidly evolving digital world.

Interestingly, the name perfectly captures their unique characteristics and behaviours.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

