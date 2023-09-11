Firstly, during the colonial era, when the British were demarcating administrative regions in Ghana, the Volta Region, the homeland of the Ewe people, was designated as the ninth region.

This historical alignment between the Ewe people and the number nine established a connection that endures to this day.

Secondly, in the early years after Ghana gained independence, a momentous event took place that further solidified the association between the Ewe people and the number nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country hosted its first-ever beauty pageant, a celebration of Ghanaian culture and grace.

At the heart of this event was a contestant from the Volta Region, Monica Ablah Amekoafia, who proudly displayed the number nine on her wrist.

Monica's charm and grace captivated the judges and the audience, leading her to victory in the pageant.

According to ghgossip, her triumphant wave of the number nine to the cheering crowd sealed her place in Ghanaian history.

The resonance of Monica's victory and the colonial-era demarcation have merged over time, embedding the nickname "Number 9" deeply within the Ewe community's identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

It serves as a reminder of their rich heritage, resilience, and contributions to Ghana's cultural mosaic.

Today, when you hear the term "Number 9" in Ghana, it is not just a numerical designation; it is a symbol of pride, unity, and history.

The Ewe people continue to uphold their cultural traditions, and their unique nickname is a testament to the enduring connections between Ghana's past and its vibrant present.