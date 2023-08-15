Women are at a higher risk of getting a stroke here’s why

Dr. Muzu shed light on the connection between oral contraceptives and stroke risk. He pointed out that oral contraceptives, when ingested, could potentially contribute to the narrowing of blood vessels responsible for transporting blood to the brain. This constriction of blood flow might result in a stroke, where the brain is deprived of necessary oxygen due to limited blood supply.

Delving deeper into his explanation, Dr. Muzu emphasized that extended use of oral contraceptives could foster the formation of blood clots. These clots, when present in the arteries, could obstruct the normal flow of blood and hinder the delivery of oxygen to the brain.

As a consequence, a stroke might occur due to the brain's inability to function optimally without sufficient oxygen. It's worth noting that this insight highlights a potential health concern for women who are using or considering oral contraceptives. Dr. Muzu's cautionary remarks prompt a consideration of the balance between the benefits and risks associated with oral contraception.

Individuals relying on such contraceptives are advised to stay informed about their health status and consult healthcare professionals for personalized guidance. This revelation serves as a reminder of the intricate connections between lifestyle choices, medical decisions, and overall well-being.