ABL, Kasapreko to lose operational licenses for breaching Tax Stamp laws

Kasapreko Company Limited and Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) risk losing their operational licenses following the revelation that the 2 companies were embossing tax stamps illegally on their products.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) found this out when it embarked on a compliance and enforcement exercise in Accra on Tuesday (November 6, 2018).

The GRA found out that ABL was transferring tax stamps meant for its current production to its warehouses.

This means that the company was requesting for more tax stamps and affixing them on goods already produced and stored in their warehouses.

The Tax Stamp Policy was introduced by the government to check smuggled goods and also rake in the needed revenue for the state.

The GRA explained that warehouse operators are enjoined by the Excise Tax Stamp Act to apply to the GRA for tax stamps to fix on old stock.

This, however, was not the case with ABL during the enforcement and compliance exercise.

