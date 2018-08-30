Pulse.com.gh logo
Auto Plaza launches 2019 ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ in Ghana


Auto Plaza Limited (APL) an authorized partner of Hyundai vehicles in Ghana has introduced the all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, unto the Ghanaian market.

Auto Plaza Limited has launched in Ghana the all-new 2019 model of the ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ SUV vehicle.

The launch, which was well-attended by journalists and car experts, saw the company outdoor the car to the Ghanaian public for the first time.

The ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ is the latest brand from Auto Plaza, distributors of Hyundai vehicles in Ghana and it has been described as a “more reliable” vehicle than previous brands.

Chief Executive Officer of Auto Plaza Limited, Jihad Hijazi, said the ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ is one of the popular brands the company has ever produced, adding that it will be an exciting brand for all consumers.

It’s one of the most popular brands in our reigns and it’s one of the best sellers despite the fact that it costs more than some of our other vehicles in the range,” he said.

So our vehicles (prices) started around $10,000, and the 2019 Santa Fe range from $45,000 to $49,000.”

He added: “It is a more reliable Santa Fe than the current Santa Fe we have. It is a more powerful Santa Fe; it is a more fuel-efficient Santa Fe and it is an extremely exciting design for the consumer.”

The launch means the ‘Hyundai Santa Fe’ can now be purchased in all Auto Plaza shops in Ghana.

About the new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV

The all-new Hyundai Santa Fe 2019 model is made up of the following features;

• 2.4-litre petrol engine

• Heads-up display (TFT-LCD type)

• Blind spot collision warning system

• Temperature controlled back seating air conditioner 

• Panoramic one-touch power safety sunroof

• 8-way passenger power & memory seating with height adjuster 

• Air conditioned, heated front driver & passenger seats

• 8 airbags (driver, passenger, curtain, thorax and pelvis)

• 7” wide viewing angle LCD entertainment RDS system with iPod, USB & Aux Connections

• Wireless phone charging 

• 360 surround view monitor (SVM) camera with car wash/ tailgate guide & trailer fastening modes

• Rear park assist warning system

• Smart key push button engine start/ stop

• Tailgate power opening & height adjustable

• Bluetooth hands-free system with voice recognition

• Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) with tilt and telescopic functions

• Dynamic mode drive select

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC), 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

• Electronic Parking Brakes (EPB)

