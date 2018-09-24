news

A research conducted by Human Capital experts, Acreaty Ghana has said that over 70 percent of workers in the banking sector, want to leave the industry.

The survey was conducted between February and May 2018.

It was conducted among 14 banks including, Fidelity Bank, GCB Bank, Ecobank, Barclays, Omni Bank, Stanbic Bank, and the defunct Capital and Sovereign banks.

The report indicated that 24,300 people are currently employed in the banking sector.

The report said 99 percent of the over 2,000 respondents disclosed that their banks have swayed from their core visions.

It added that 70 percent of bank workers are not happy with their salaries.

Meanwhile, 79 percent say their performance targets are unrealistic and unattainable with extremely tight schedules.

The workers in their responses said that most of them survive by borrowing from their employers. This is because they are given loan facilities causing them to live beyond their means.

Over 70 percent of the respondents want to leave the bank industry for the Oil and Gas industry, while 21 percent want to start their own business.

12 percent want to leave the banking industry for any job available.

As to whether they would want to work in other banks, 52 percent said they want to leave their banks for the Bank of Ghana, while 16 percent want to leave their banks for Ecobank.

14.2 percent want to work with GCB Bank, while 12 percent want to move to Fidelity with 5 percent seeking to work with Stanbic Bank.

This report is coming at a time when the banking sector is going through crisis as the Bank of Ghana puts measures in place to strengthen the industry.

Managing Partner at Acreaty Ghana, Elsie Appau-Klu, says the latest statistics could have a negative impact on the entire banking sector.

“It could mean that the banking sector for some time may not have the competent people to work with. If there is a perception that the banking sector does not really reward people or nurture people, people wouldn’t want to work in that sector and that will be a major struggle for the growth and development of banks.”

She, therefore, urged the banks to initiate policies that will promote employee welfare necessary for the growth of all departments within the banking sector.