Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Gh bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries


Banking In Ghana Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries - Report

Over 70 percent of the respondents want to leave the bank industry for the Oil and Gas industry, while 21 percent want to start their own business.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A research conducted by Human Capital experts, Acreaty Ghana has said that over 70 percent of workers in the banking sector, want to leave the industry.

The survey was conducted between February and May 2018.

It was conducted among 14 banks including, Fidelity Bank, GCB Bank, Ecobank, Barclays, Omni Bank, Stanbic Bank, and the defunct Capital and Sovereign banks.

The report indicated that  24,300 people are currently employed in the banking sector.

READ ALSO: Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah

The report said 99 percent of the over 2,000 respondents disclosed that their banks have swayed from their core visions.

It added that 70 percent of bank workers are not happy with their salaries.

Meanwhile, 79 percent say their performance targets are unrealistic and unattainable with extremely tight schedules.

The workers in their responses said that most of them survive by borrowing from their employers. This is because they are given loan facilities causing them to live beyond their means.

Over 70 percent of the respondents want to leave the bank industry for the Oil and Gas industry, while 21 percent want to start their own business.

12 percent want to leave the banking industry for any job available.

READ ALSO: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch

As to whether they would want to work in other banks, 52 percent said they want to leave their banks for the Bank of Ghana, while 16 percent want to leave their banks for Ecobank.

14.2 percent want to work with GCB Bank, while 12 percent want to move to Fidelity with 5 percent seeking to work with Stanbic Bank.

This report is coming at a time when the banking sector is going through crisis as the Bank of Ghana puts measures in place to strengthen the industry.

READ ALSO: Appreciate government for caring – Amewu

Managing Partner at Acreaty Ghana, Elsie Appau-Klu, says the latest statistics could have a negative impact on the entire banking sector.

“It could mean that the banking sector for some time may not have the competent people to work with. If there is a perception that the banking sector does not really reward people or nurture people, people wouldn’t want to work in that sector and that will be a major struggle for the growth and development of banks.”

She, therefore, urged the banks to initiate policies that will promote employee welfare necessary for the growth of all departments within the banking sector.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Nana Appiah Mensah: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch
StarTimes Deal: Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah StarTimes Deal Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah
Accra Shops: GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mall Accra Shops GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mall
Syndicated Loan: COCOBOD seals $1.3bn syndicated loan For 2018/19 season Syndicated Loan COCOBOD seals $1.3bn syndicated loan For 2018/19 season
Fuel Price Hike: Appreciate government for caring – Amewu Fuel Price Hike Appreciate government for caring – Amewu
Special Prosecutor: Here’s why Martin Amidu can’t work effectively according to the Auditor General Special Prosecutor Here’s why Martin Amidu can’t work effectively according to the Auditor General

Recommended Videos

Business News: Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Business News Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana
Business News: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations Business News Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations
Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launchbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Accra Shops GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mallbullet
4 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Ghana-Chinese Relations 6 reasons why the StarTimes deal is a...bullet
7 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
8 Finance Meet the 5 richest, most successful self-made...bullet
9 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Here’s why Martin Amidu can’t work...bullet

Top Videos

1 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Free Economy Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity
Kweku Adoboli to be deported
Kweku Adoboli Rogue banker denies saying Ghana is worse than prison
Job losses Akosombo Textiles Limited fires 600 workers; shuts down new plant
Taxes In Ghana Gov’t will not scrap Special Petroleum Tax – Energy Ministry
X
Advertisement