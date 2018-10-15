Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Breweries companies to lay off over 1500 workers in October


Breweries companies to lay off over 1500 workers in October

The General Secretary for the Food and Beverages Manufacturers Association, Samuel Aggrey, said that over 1200 workers have already been dismissed due to the economic hardship the country is facing under the Akufo-Addo led government.

  • Published:
play

The General Secretary for the Food and Beverages Manufacturers Association, Samuel Aggrey, has disclosed that more than 1500 staff of the respective breweries in the country will be laid off by the end of October 2018.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mr Aggrey said that over 1200 workers have already been dismissed due to the economic hardship the country is facing under the Akufo-Addo led government.

“It didn’t start from now, it started early part of this year, some companies have already laid off their staff and others have even shut down some of their plants completely.”

READ ALSO: Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins on Oct. 15

“Some supermarkets have laid off staff and all that…and we told the government that the way we are going we have to be very careful because if you stifle people with more taxes and once you doing that it will create a big problem,” Mr Aggrey added.

He further stated that “I know about a company that shut down its whole plant and it affected 1200 workers…this happened somewhere in April.”

READ ALSO: Cross mobile money transactions exceeds the 1million mark

He explained that the brewery industry will lay off more workers due to the government’s handling of the implementation of the tax stamp policy.

“Take the number of production lines that we have or the factories and then look at the big lines that they produce, what it means is that if you don’t have about 1,500 layoffs then it could be more. Because even those producing about 5000 are not breaking even…but you see if you have a government that is not listening to the industry this is what happens.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Gov't to reduce mortgage interest rate by 20% - Minister Gov't to reduce mortgage interest rate by 20% - Minister
Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins on Oct. 15 Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins on Oct. 15
Mobile Money Interoperability: Cross mobile money transactions exceeds the 1million mark Mobile Money Interoperability Cross mobile money transactions exceeds the 1million mark
Menzgold Suit: SEC responds to Menzgold suit to appear in court Menzgold Suit SEC responds to Menzgold suit to appear in court
Forbes List: Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018 Forbes List Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018
Accra Mall Collapse: Management says Accra Mall will resume full operations on Saturday Accra Mall Collapse Management says Accra Mall will resume full operations on Saturday

Recommended Videos

Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends
Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO



Top Articles

1 Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for...bullet
2 Menzgold Issues Here’s why high profile Menzgold customers are silentbullet
3 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Why Toyota cars are so popularbullet
6 How to write a memo How to write a memo like a probullet
7 Takeover A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 millionbullet
8 Mobile Money Interoperability Cross mobile money...bullet
9 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start...bullet
10 Banking In Ghana Here is a list of 319 microfinance...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
4 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
5 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
8 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

5 industries you can work with an engineering certificate
5 industries you can work with an engineering certificate
5 things employees are looking out for
Hiring Tips 5 things employees are looking out for
Ghana To The World Ghanaian Pharmacist leads team of Scientists to discover antibiotic
Cocoa Production Gov’t must leave cocoa pricing to farmers – CAL
X
Advertisement