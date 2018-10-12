Cross mobile money transactions exceeds the 1million mark

news

Mobile money interoperability has recorded over 1.1 million volume of transactions, five months after its inception.

According to the latest date from Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS) over 1.1 million transactions were recorded at the end of September.

The total value of cross-network transactions amounted to about 99.3 million Ghana cedis.

READ ALSO: SEC responds to Menzgold suit to appear in court

In its first month of operations, only 96 thousand transactions took place but that figure has risen steadily over the period to over 312 thousand transactions in the month of September alone.

Chief Executive of GhIPSS Archie Hesse said the continuous growth in the volume of transactions clearly shows that the mobile money interoperability came to fulfil a need.