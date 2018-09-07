Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Consolidated Bank to close down 98 branches


Banking Crisis Consolidated Bank to close down 98 branches

Management of the bank has decided to close 98 branches and keep only 93 branches inherited from the collapsed banks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) is set to close down 98 of its branches across the country.

Management of the bank has decided to close down as many branches following an initial assessment.

READ ALSO: Local News: GES to recruit 8,872 staff starting September

The Consolidated Bank was created as a result of the Bank of Ghana’s decision to liquidate and merge five struggling indigenous banks.

The failed local banks are uniBank, Royal Bank, Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank and Construction Bank.

Having taken over the assets and liabilities of the five collapsed indigenous banks, the Consolidated Bank had a total of 191 branches across the country.

However, management has now decided to close 98 branches and keep only 93 branches inherited from the collapsed banks.

This was revealed by Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Mark Asibey-Yeboah, following an in-camera session with officials of the bank.

Dr. Mark Asibey-Yeboah play

Dr. Mark Asibey-Yeboah

 

According to him, management of the Consolidated Bank is yet to decide how many workers will be laid off following the closure of the 98 branches.

READ ALSO: Collapsed Banks: BoG to be blamed for banking crisis – Jinapor

“We asked the question about the number of jobs they will cut, and they said they are still in the process of rationalizing the platform they want to use, and that will determine where they will go. What we had from them was the number of branches they will close down. As of now, they have 191, and they have come to the determination that they will keep 93, but beyond that, we do not have the number of jobs that will be lost,” Dr. Asibey-Yeboah told the media.

He added that the Finance Committee of Parliament is working to ensure that the severance package for the dismissed workers of defunct UT and Capital Banks is duly paid.

He said the committee will “engage with the Bank of Ghana so that some of these will be fast-tracked” for the 1200 people who lost their jobs as a result of the BoG’s takeover of the two banks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banking Crisis: ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo
Karpower Plant: Ghana to lose US$40m/month if Karpower plant isn't moved Karpower Plant Ghana to lose US$40m/month if Karpower plant isn't moved
Political Appointment: If you disobey me, I’ll sack you – Amewu warns energy CEOs Political Appointment If you disobey me, I’ll sack you – Amewu warns energy CEOs
Watch: MTN CEO dances Agbadza Watch MTN CEO dances Agbadza
Collapsed Banks: BoG to be blamed for banking crisis – Jinapor Collapsed Banks BoG to be blamed for banking crisis – Jinapor
Internal Wrangling: BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen

Recommended Videos

Business News: Locally assembled VW cars to hit Ghanaian market January 2019 Business News Locally assembled VW cars to hit Ghanaian market January 2019
Selorm Adadevoh: MTN CEO dances Agbadza Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadza
Bilateral Relationship: $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China Bilateral Relationship $2 billion Sinohydro deal signed by Akufo-Addo in China



Top Articles

1 Payment Delay Menzgold clients fume over delay in dividend paymentbullet
2 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings & Loans...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Collapsed Banks Fear of dismissal causes 2 CBG staff to steal GHS200Kbullet
5 Collapsed Banks uniBank shareholders sued for GHc5.7 billion...bullet
6 Banking Crisis Parliament decides not to probe directors of...bullet
7 Infrastructure Development Akufo-Addo in China: $2 billion...bullet
8 Hotels AccorHotels acquires Mövenpick for €482mbullet
9 Industrialisation Germany likely to put up car...bullet
10 Developing Ghana ‘We’re trying to replicate China’s...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
4 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
8 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
10 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet

Business

Fake Electrical Appliances Blame Standards Authority for ‘influx’ of fake electrical gadgets – Retailers
Collapsed Banks OccupyGhana objects to in-camera hearing
$50bn centenary bond still at analysis stage – Govt
$50bn centenary bond still at analysis stage – Govt
How to create digital signature in word
How to create digital signature How to create digital signature in word