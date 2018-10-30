Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Minister to present 2019 budget on November 15

The reading of the budget will be done at a time when more than one million Ghanaians, according to the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) lost their jobs since 2017.

  • Published:
The Finance Minister; Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia walking to the chamber play

The Finance Minister; Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia walking to the chamber

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has announced that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, will deliver the government’s 2019 budget and policy statement on November 15, 2018.

“This hopefully, will be followed by the post-budget workshop and the consideration of the sectoral budget estimates by the committees of the House,” he said.

The reading of the budget will be done at a time when more than one million Ghanaians, according to the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) lost their jobs since 2017.

READ ALSO: Energy consumers to choose their own suppliers by 2023 - Energy Commission

The job cuts span the industrial, banking and mining sectors as well as the media and services sector.

Meanwhile, a 2015 labour force survey, indicated that over one million Ghanaians from age 15 and older are unemployed, representing a total unemployment rate of 11.9 per cent.

Of this number, about 714,916 are females, representing 57.2 per cent and 535,997 for males representing per cent.

This is one of the many reasons why the Executive Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) Professor Newman Kwadwo Kusi said he expects the 2019 budget to focus on job creation.

READ ALSO: GRA closes down Surfline over unpaid taxes totaling GH¢ 37m

“I want to see that overall, the budget is designed to create jobs. We are looking at a budget that will grow agriculture and manufacturing to create jobs,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

Meanwhile, the government has been putting in place measures to solve the unemployment challenges.

The government introduced the Nations Builders Corp (NaBCo) among other measures to temporarily address the situation.

The government has recruited over 100,000 on the NaBCo programme under seven different modules for a monthly stipend of GH¢700.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

ADB wins industry leadership award ADB wins industry leadership award
Africa World Airlines welcomes its 7th aircraft Africa World Airlines welcomes its 7th aircraft
GRA closes down Surfline over unpaid taxes totaling GH¢ 37m GRA closes down Surfline over unpaid taxes totaling GH¢ 37m
The Automation Ghana Group supports students of Batsonaa TMA Primary with full educational scholarships The Automation Ghana Group supports students of Batsonaa TMA Primary with full educational scholarships
Energy consumers to choose their own suppliers by 2023 - Energy Commission Energy consumers to choose their own suppliers by 2023 - Energy Commission
Applaud gov’t for reducing taxes on fuel – Tampuli Applaud gov’t for reducing taxes on fuel – Tampuli

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghanabullet
2 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a verified...bullet
3 Menzgold to resume operations from Nov 5bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
6 Angry Menzgold customers threaten to seize Shatta Wale, Becca...bullet
7 Mutual funds in Ghana Top 5 mutual funds in Ghanabullet
8 How to write a memo How to write a memo like a probullet
9 Gov’t closes down Chinese fish farm indefinitely after...bullet
10 Gov't postpones start of NABCO programme for the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the fancy...bullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet

Business

Ministry of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful
Kelni GVG: Ursula chides IMANI, other CSOs as Kelni GVG’s monitoring takes off
Angry Menzgold customers to stage nationwide demonstration
Transport fares up by 20% from Monday – True Drivers Union
NPA blames international market for fuel price increase
X
Advertisement