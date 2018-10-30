Finance Minister to present 2019 budget on November 15

news

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has announced that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, will deliver the government’s 2019 budget and policy statement on November 15, 2018.

“This hopefully, will be followed by the post-budget workshop and the consideration of the sectoral budget estimates by the committees of the House,” he said.

The reading of the budget will be done at a time when more than one million Ghanaians, according to the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) lost their jobs since 2017.

The job cuts span the industrial, banking and mining sectors as well as the media and services sector.

Meanwhile, a 2015 labour force survey, indicated that over one million Ghanaians from age 15 and older are unemployed, representing a total unemployment rate of 11.9 per cent.

Of this number, about 714,916 are females, representing 57.2 per cent and 535,997 for males representing per cent.

This is one of the many reasons why the Executive Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) Professor Newman Kwadwo Kusi said he expects the 2019 budget to focus on job creation.

“I want to see that overall, the budget is designed to create jobs. We are looking at a budget that will grow agriculture and manufacturing to create jobs,” he told Accra-based Starr FM.

Meanwhile, the government has been putting in place measures to solve the unemployment challenges.

The government introduced the Nations Builders Corp (NaBCo) among other measures to temporarily address the situation.

The government has recruited over 100,000 on the NaBCo programme under seven different modules for a monthly stipend of GH¢700.