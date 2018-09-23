Pulse.com.gh logo
GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mall


The store replaces Palace as an anchor tenant at West Hills Mall and will trade within a space of approximately 3,500 square metres on the east end of the facility previously occupied by Palace. 

play

Residents of Accra West and several communities on the west side of the capital have had their prayers heard, as all is now set for the opening at West Hills Mall of the popular general merchandise store, GAME, in just a matter of weeks.  

Officials from GAME have concluded formal processes of occupancy, paving the way for the superstore to open and start trading at Accra’s biggest mall and putting to rest several months of public speculation about whether or not the store will indeed pitch camp at West Hills Mall.

South Africa-based GAME is a highly celebrated retailer of general domestic merchandise and non-perishable groceries for homes, for leisure and for business use.

 “The arrival of GAME at West Hills Mall is a blessing for shoppers, as the store comes to hugely beef up the product variety offered by the mall and also introduce a vast range of special merchandise, especially household items. We do know that so many residents on the west side of Accra have had the inconvenience of travelling elsewhere in the city for these items,” said Jonathan Lotter, Asset Manager, (AttAfrica Ghana Portfolio).

play One of the two GAME Stores currently operating in Ghana.

GAME is a subsidiary of Massmart Holdings of South Africa, Africa’s third largest distributor of consumer goods and the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies. GAME has multiple stores in eleven African countries and is continually opening new stores across the continent.

Ghanaians have known and experienced GAME since 2007, but on a rather limited scale, as until last year, there was only one GAME store in the country, located at Accra Mall. The arrival of GAME at West Hills Mall and later at Achimota Retail Centre, will bring the total number of GAME stores in Ghana to four, including one at Kumasi City Mall.

In Ghana, GAME’s two existing stores (located in Accra Mall and the Kumasi City Mall) already enjoy the reputation of being constantly well-stocked and abound with big deals, discounts and promotions for all category of customers.

play Shoppers at the GAME Store in Kumasi City Mall

Residents in Accra West and regular shoppers of West Hills Mall are elated as many have eagerly anticipated the arrival of GAME since February this year, when it was rumoured that the superstore was on its way to the mall.     

“Yes. It is now official and certain that GAME is pitching camp here (West Hills Mall). With the completion of the BO exercises just weeks ago, we expect that the store will commence trading in a matter of weeks – sometime in October,” said a reliable source close to the West Hills Mall Management.

