Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Ghana Revenue Authority to tax church business


Paying Tax Ghana Revenue Authority to tax church business

The issue of taxing businesses owned by churches have been a debate for years now.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has served notice that it is planning on taxing commercial activities of churches in the country.

Commissioner of the GRA Kofi Nti argued that the move was necessary because such activities fall out of the legal remit of the churches' operation across the country.

He said the Authority will soon conduct investigations into activities of all churches in the country with the view to taxing them based on their level of business transactions.

READ MORE: Bank of Ghana accused of deliberately collapsing local banks

The issue of taxing businesses owned by churches have been a debate for years now.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has backed calls for churches in the country to be taxed.

According to him, the debate on taxing churches came up because of the affluence being displayed by some members of the clergy.

He said "The public looks on as some of the churches appear to forget about the poor and venerable in society and concentrate on being outrageous.

READ ALSO: Here is how much you will pay for luxury vehicle tax

"It is not surprising that there are calls for taxes to be imposed on church incomes. When you step out of the charity sphere, out of education and out of healthcare, you are putting yourself in the line of the tax net."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Made In Ghana: Government is killing our business - Kantanka Made In Ghana Government is killing our business - Kantanka
Banking Crisis: We’re duly licensed – Menzgold rubbishes PMMC claims Banking Crisis We’re duly licensed – Menzgold rubbishes PMMC claims
Collapsed Bank: Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days Collapsed Bank Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days
Menzgold Saga: Here is why Precious Minerals Marketing Company revoked Menzgold’s licence Menzgold Saga Here is why Precious Minerals Marketing Company revoked Menzgold’s licence
Menzgold Saga: Ghanaians troll Tracy Sarkcess over Menzgold comment Menzgold Saga Ghanaians troll Tracy Sarkcess over Menzgold comment
Collapsed Banks: Here are the auditing firms for the 7 collapsed banks Collapsed Banks Here are the auditing firms for the 7 collapsed banks

Recommended Videos

Nana Appiah Mensah: Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah Bank of Ghana is a ‘joke’ – Menzgold boss
Stable Economy: We’ve built a strong economy – Bawumia Stable Economy We’ve built a strong economy – Bawumia
Business News: Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS Business News Government to tax tobacco, alcohol to fund NHIS



Top Articles

1 Menzgold Ghana Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits -...bullet
2 Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold CEO invited by EOCObullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Banking Sector Investing with us is safe – Menzgold challenges BoGbullet
5 Closure of Banks BoG Governor says bank closures cost him...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
7 Collapsed Banks Here are the auditing firms for the 7...bullet
8 Menzgold Saga Ghanaians troll Tracy Sarkcess over Menzgold...bullet
9 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG...bullet
10 Bank Collapse Capital Bank Board misused GHC 610...bullet

Related Articles

Menzgold Saga Ghanaians troll Tracy Sarkcess over Menzgold comment
Collapsed Banks Here are the auditing firms for the 7 collapsed banks
Bank Collapse Investigative report says Amoabeng hid GHC 5m loan payment from UT Board
Bank Collapse Capital Bank Board misused GHC 610 million from BoG – Report
Closure of Banks BoG Governor says bank closures cost him lifetime friends
Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold CEO invited by EOCO
Banking Sector Investing with us is safe – Menzgold challenges BoG
Menzgold Ghana Concentrate on banks; Menzgold doesn't take deposits - Tracy Sarkcess 'schools' BoG
Prosecute all actors in Ameri deal - COPEC
Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss calls BoG’s bluff

Top Videos

1 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial quantitiesbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
7 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of...bullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

Investigative report says Amoabeng hid GHC 5m loan payment from UT Board
Bank Collapse Investigative report says Amoabeng hid GHC 5m loan payment from UT Board
Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Duncan Amoah
Prosecute all actors in Ameri deal - COPEC
Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati photos  
Nana Appiah Mensah Menzgold boss calls BoG’s bluff
MenzGold Ghana
Menzgold Ghana BoG warns general public against depositing money at Menzgold Ghana