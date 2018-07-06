Ghana to go digital on checking vehicle insurance registration

news

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government will soon launch a digital system that will link the data of insurance companies to the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to check vehicles that have been insured in real time.

Dr Bawumia was speaking at the U.S Ghana Business Forum organized by the U.S Chamber of Commerce Ghana.

He expressed optimism that the move will increase revenue for the government.

“In the next few months, the DVLA and Insurance companies will get on a new digital platform which will make it impossible to register a vehicle without insurance,” he said adding that “this means more business for insurance companies.”

“It will make it possible for law enforcement officers to determine the insurance status of any vehicle almost instantaneously,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia said that the platform will be launched in a few months.

Meanwhile, the DVLA has recently introduced the Smart Drivers’ licensing which ensures that drivers get their license in 30 minutes through a digital platform.

The digital platform is expected to enhance the vehicle registration process through the online application.