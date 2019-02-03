The Future Awards Africa seeks to acknowledge inspiring young people aged 18 to 31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and innovation.

The recognition of Ghana’s New Tribe is part of the country by country awards series which focuses on finding bright spots across the continent and identifying the innovators, entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders who have built, or extended models of growth and change regardless.

Over the years, inspiring young Ghanaians such as Regina Agyare, Anne Amuzu, Sarkodie, Sangu Delle, Lily Kudzro, Rasheeda Mandeeya Yehuza, David Asiamah, and others have been nominated for the Awards. These are exceptional young people who understand that the future can only be shaped by ideas and secured by action.

The categories and nominees are:

LIST OF TFAA 2018 GHANA HONOUREES

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting

1. Helen Asante

2. Joseph, Otsiman

3. Kofi Siriboe

4. Naa Ashorkor

5. Maame Serwaah

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy

1. Ametepey Emmanuel

2. Elijah Amoo Adoo

3. Jamal Musah

4. Sara Nana Yeboah

5. Alfred Nyasem

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture

1. Ababio Kwame

2. Adowarim, Lugu

3. Awim Peter

4. Abraham Nii Omani Quaye

5. Shadrack Frimpong

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Business

1. Adu Amani Vera

2. Emmanuel Nyame

3. Fatima N. Adamu

4. Yasmin Kumi

5. John Armah

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action

1. Alhassan Ziblin

2. Deborah Ahenkorah

3. Edmund Duodu Atweri

4. Seth Kwame Boateng

5. Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Education

1. Freda Nyame

2. Divine Komla Kpe

3. Josephine, Marie Godwyll

4. Sylvanus Bedzrah

5. Tom Chris

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion and Design

1. Papa Oppong

2. Akosua Afriyie-Kumi

3. Jermaine Asiedu

4. Steve French

5. ELISHA BOIE

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music

1. Dennis “Kidi" Dwamena

2. Richard “Fuse ODG" Abiona

3. Gregory “King Promise” Bortey

4. Kwame Eugene

5. Michael “Sarkodie" Addo

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology

1. Kofi Genfi and Nii Osae Dade

2. Prince Boadu

3. Raindolf Owusu

4. Isaac Sesi

5. Derick Omar

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of the Year

1. Bernice Dapaah

2. Eric Vondee

3. Sean Drake

4. Audrey Esi Swatson

5. Alloysius Attah

About The Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa has been called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans’, and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes. It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity and enterprise amongst young Africans aged 18 – 31. It has produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.

It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has a mandate to build empowered citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship.