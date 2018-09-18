Pulse.com.gh logo
GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages


Chinese scam? GIBA against free Startimes TV satellites for Ghanaian villages

GIBA said the satellite distribution is a cover-up by the Chinese firm to push them out of business and control the national space.

  • Published:
play

The Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) has said that it will resist attempts by Chinese Broadcasting company StarTimes to takeover the broadcasting space in Ghana through its arrangement with government.

This comment comes after the Chinese company secured a deal with the government to distribute satellite TV to over 300 villages across the country.

The Communication Ministry argue that the partnership will ensure rural communities are abreast with national issues and feel involved in the development of the country.

However in a statement, GIBA said this is a cover-up by the Chinese firm to push them out of business and control the national space.

“The Agenda of StarTimes is not only aimed at profit or the indoctrination of Chinese culture (names, language, food, etc.) and programmes, but a larger mandate to take over the control of the broadcast space in strategic African countries including Ghana, which is crucial for the China game. Whereas today, China does not allow foreign ownership of media and for that matter, will not allow the African broadcast media the space to trade our African channels in their country. Why then should African states give our broadcast space in the fashion as we are experiencing at the moment”.

GIBA has therefore called on Ghanaians to support them to fight against this move in order to prevent StarTimes from taking over the broadcasting space.

