High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license


High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license

The decision of the court which is a general jurisdiction division of the high court followed the challenging of its capacity to hear the case by the BOG.

  • Published:
Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited , Dr. Kwabena Duffuor play

Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

The High court has halted the hearing of the case where the owner of the unibank Dr Kwabena Duffour is seeking to reclaim the bank.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) on August 1, 2018, collapsed uniBank along with four other banks on grounds of insolvency.

The decision of the court which is a general jurisdiction division of the high court followed the challenging of its capacity to hear the case by the BOG.

The BOG’s in a letter to the Cheif Justice dated 26th September 2018 and its Lawyer Frank Davies raised concerns about the capacity of the General jurisdiction division of the high to hear the case which they claim must be heard by the commercial division.

In response to their letter, lawyer for Dr. Duffuor, Tsatsu Tsikata raised objections to the request of the BOG. According to him, any challenge of the jurisdiction of the court must be done through the legal process rather than the administrative one chosen by the Central Bank.

The presiding judge  Justice Daniel Mensah adjourned the case to the 17th of  October for the Cheif justice to make a determination on the request.

Dr. Duffour, who is a former Minister of Finance and also a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana wants the High Court in Accra to order the Bank of Ghana to give him back his bank.

