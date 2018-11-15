MEST Innovation Market highlights Ghanaian innovation

news

MEST is excited to present Ghana’s first Innovation Market in partnership with the Association of African Universities and Musiq Electronique and sponsored by Tabariyeng & Associates.

Having provided entrepreneurial training to hundreds of African youth and funded over 50 startups over the past decade, MEST is now creating a new space to highlight the innovation within the African business space.

Today there is so much innovation happening that consumers aren’t always aware of all of the solutions available to them from AgriTech to FinTech to ecommerce and beyond.

Kicking off in Ghana, the MEST Innovation Market will create a space that brings together startups, corporates, investors, consumers, and more for a day of interactive learning and exploration. The event is taking place this Saturday, November 17th at the Association of African Universities in East Legon.

A full day event, the MEST Innovation Market will kick off at 10AM and feature a wide variety of events throughout the day that visitors will be able to enjoy.

From Ask Me Anythings with key players in the entrepreneurship and innovation scene to a Design Thinking workshop, there will be numerous opportunities to learn. Some of Ghana’s best DJs will also be performing throughout the day and even leading a workshop on DJ techniques for aspiring musicians.

Several local artisans and restaurants will also be joining so attendees will be able to snack on local food while exploring the market. Local restaurant Little Havana will be cooking up tacos and empanadas to bring some Afro Cuban fusion flavor to the market, while some of Ghana’s best bartenders will be mixing up cocktails.

Booths are still available for the market so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this exciting opportunity please reach out to sylvana@meltwater.org! From local restaurants to top startups, everyone will be at the MEST Innovation Market this weekend and we hope you will be, too!

About MEST

Launched in 2008, MEST is a Pan-African training program, seed fund and incubator for technology entrepreneurs in Africa, providing critical skills training in software development, business and communications. Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, MEST is funded by the Meltwater Foundation, the non-profit arm of Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence and AI-driven Outside Insight.