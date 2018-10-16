news

A study by the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) has revealed that more than one million Ghanaians have lost their jobs in the last 22 months.

A statement released by the CSS on Monday said the substantial job losses have been recorded from the start of 2017.

“The CSS, from its study of the situation, found that over a million individuals who contributed significantly to Ghana’s workforce and also served as breadwinners in their families have had to suffer the misery of job loss,” the statement read.

The Centre indicated about four sectors which were hit hardest by the mass job losses in the country.

These include the industrial, banking and mining sectors, as well as the media and services sector workers.

The consequences of these job losses, the CSS said, will affect over three million livelihoods since those affected have families to cater for.

“The socioeconomic impact of these significant job losses on the general economy implies that well over three million livelihoods have been adversely affected given that one job loser can be said to have two dependants, though the empirics could mean worse.

“This also has serious implications for individuals or businesses that provide support services to sectors in which the job cuts are occurring. The overall effect is, aggregate demand is adversely affected, explaining the wave of hardship lamentations being expressed by individuals and businesses across the country. Government revenue performance targets cannot also be met on account of these facts.”

The Centre warned that the turn of events has the ability to pose “disastrous social implications for crime and security” in the country.

The Centre said government’s failure to provide the needed social protection to citizens could compel them “to resort to crime and other illegitimate modes of registering their frustrations”.

“Recent attacks and chasing away of government officials are a direct consequence of the stated crisis. If nothing is done to abate or reverse this vicious trend, such attacks may become the rule (rather than the exception),” the Centre added.