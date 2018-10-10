Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

PMMC partners Indian company to establish gold refinery


Business Partnerships PMMC partners Indian company to establish gold refinery

This will make Ghana, the second country in Africa with gold refinery behind South Africa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) Limited has entered into a partnership with an Indian Company to establish a gold refinery in Ghana.

This will make Ghana, the second country in Africa with gold refinery behind South Africa.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, a source said that “We believe in value addition and we have been trumpeting this as a government since we came in, that, instead of selling raw gold, raw diamond, raw cocoa we will promote value addition.”

READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD

“As part of promoting value addition we have entered into some partnership with an Indian company to build a refinery. When we refined the gold we will get ten times the amount that we are getting from exporting raw gold. So we believe that when this refinery comes up in the next year or so Ghana will be getting more revenue from our gold than what we are getting now,” the source added.

During the last five years, the exports of Ghana have increased at an annualized rate of 1.6%, from $14.6billion in 2011 to $16.5billion in 2016. The most recent exports are led by Gold which represents 57.1% of the total exports of Ghana, followed by Cocoa Beans, which account for 13.4%.

READ ALSO: Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt.

The source also indicated that since Dr Kwadwo Opare-Hammond took office as the Managing Director of the PMMC, the state company now values gold mined from the country before it is exported.

“What was happening was that when we dig the gold, we just package everything, fly it from the mine site to the Kotoka International Airport, and then taken out. It is when the gold is taken out that they go and do what we call assaying and then they tell us the value. So we are relying on refineries abroad to determine the values of our gold. This has been going on since gold mining started in this country over 120 years ago,” the source said.

“But when we came,” he continued, “I remember the MD saying ‘as far as I am concerned it must stop.’ So we worked hard and thank God we got the support and collaboration of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and all their members came on board and now since effective April 2018 we determine the gold value in Ghana here.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Appointments: Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for Guinness Ghana Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources Director for Guinness Ghana
SEC to SIGA: Gov’t to collapse and replace State Enterprise Commission SEC to SIGA Gov’t to collapse and replace State Enterprise Commission
Ghana Cocoa Board: President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD Ghana Cocoa Board President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep. CEOs to COCOBOD
Banking In Ghana: Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt. Banking In Ghana Prudential bank is not collapsing – Mgt.
Save The Cash: 5 reasons people buy fuel efficient cars Save The Cash 5 reasons people buy fuel efficient cars
Extra Cash: How to use your car to make more money Extra Cash How to use your car to make more money

Recommended Videos

Business News: George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO Business News George Quaye resigns as Menzgold PRO
Duncan-Williams: Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist Duncan-Williams Convert your church into factory to save economy – Sociologist
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28 Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Friday Sep 28



Top Articles

1 Richest African Countries Ghana is seventh wealthiest African countrybullet
2 Menzgold Ghana 'I was told NAM1 has a room full of money to pay us' –...bullet
3 Kotoka International Airport Domestic flights move to Terminal 2 todaybullet
4 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
5 Illegal Businesses EOCO arrests 2 finance houses directors...bullet
6 Menzgold Issues Menzgold to pay customers in 90 daysbullet
7 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana...bullet
8 Gold Dealership ‘We’ll settle all entitlements’ – Menzgold...bullet
9 Paying Taxes Report says mining companies refuse to pay...bullet
10 Ghana Cocoa Board President Akufo-Addo appoints 3 Dep....bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet

Business

Economic Management Team Big names not a solution to economic hardship – Mahama
President Akufo-Addo
Doing Business With China 'We’re dealing with China with our eyes wide open' - Prez
Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Jobberman Fresh from National Service and still looking for a job? Get that dream job today!
Financial Crisis Nduom praised for championing the cause of local banks
X
Advertisement