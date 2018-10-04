PMMC staff demonstrate, demand removal of MD

news

The local union of the Ghana Mine Workers Union demonstrated on Thursday, (October 4, 2018) against the Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Dr. Kojo Opare Hammond.

The workers are accusing the Dr Hammond of breaching procurement processes and also dismissing some staff for no reason.

The staffs are demanding the removal of Dr Hammond for these actions.

The staff warned Dr. Hammond against showing up for work today.

The secretary to the local Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) of the Ghana Mine Workers Union, Agnes Ayitey, said: “We have condoned irregularities for quite too long. Hon. Opare Hammond came to this institution with his own management staff which is not helping the company.

“He is flouting the administrative processes; he handpicks, and he promotes, if you don’t gossip to him, he doesn’t promote you; exorbitant board allowances, he has increased board allowances to 729% while he gives the staff 12% per year. They have had 26 board meetings from January to yesterday. He is also flouting procurement processes… We want him out, we have petitioned our mother body.”

The workers have promised to petition President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack their MD.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hammond has denied all the allegations.