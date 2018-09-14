Pulse.com.gh logo
SEC says it's not out to destroy anyone's business


Securities and Exchange Commission SEC says it's not out to destroy anyone's business

In a statement issued by the SEC, it stated that it is only committed to its statutory mandate.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has said that it is not out to destroy anyone’s business.

In a statement issued by the SEC, it stated that it is only committed to its statutory mandate.

“SEC is not out to destroy anyone’s business.it is only committed to its statutory mandate to protect the interest of investors.”

This comment comes after some Ghanaians accused the SEC of seeking to destroy businesses following its direction that gold firm, Menzgold Ghana to stop its business.

The SEC argued that it has taken note of various unlicensed financial investment schemes and products being offered publicly to the unsuspecting general public through various media forms including electronic, outdoor and mass media advertising.

The statement said, “the unique selling propositions of these schemes and products is the unreasonably high rates of return or interest per month or year promised to the investor public. Some of the guaranteed returns range from 6%, 10%, 20% 40% and even as high as 70% a month translating into, 72%, 120%, 240%, 240%, 480% and 840% respectively.”

“It has come to our notice that some of these high rates of promises interest are surprisingly dollar-denominated,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commision is warning that “operators of these unlicensed financial investment schemes are in serious breach of the various provisions of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act929) and are warned to close down or risk being caught on the wrong side of the law.”

Read the full statement below;

