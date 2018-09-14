Ghanaians demonstrate against SEC's decision on Menzgold

news

Some Ghanaians are currently demonstrating against the decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to ask Menzgold Ghana to shut down its operations in the country.

The demonstrators are carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Justice for Menzgold”, “NAM1 for jobs”, “Nana Addo enough of the violence” and “we are tired of you greedy leaders.”

The SEC in a letter dated September 7, 2018, asked Menzgold Ghana Limited to shut down with immediate effect in the trading of gold until further notice.

The letter which was signed by the Deputy Director General of SEC, Paul Ababio said that “the SEC hereby directs Menzgold Company Ltd to shut down immediately the business of trading in gold collectibles with guaranteed returns to clients which constitutes, in essence, dealing in securities with neither the necessary license nor disclosure authorised by the SEC.”

The letter added that “no new contracts should be created and all advertising of the investment business halted with immediate effect.”

Responding to this letter, the gold-trading firm, accused the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of exhibiting bad faith.

"As a law-abiding organisation, we have referred the matter to our lawyers and rest assured, the right action shall be taken."

It also assured the customers that neither Menzgold as a business entity nor any of its products has been down.