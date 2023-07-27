Don’t be deceived by diversionary tactics – Catherine Afeku on reports of abandoning Alan’s camp

Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she clarified that her support for Kyerematen remained unchanged and that she had not abandoned him in any way.

“The news about me leaving Alan’s camp is misleading and when you look at what is going on currently in the country you’d realize this is a mischievous divergent,” she said.

Addressing the specific incident that sparked the rumors, Catherine Afeku explained that she had merely emphasized the need for the party's Secretary, JFK, to address the party ahead of the upcoming event, in accordance with the party's laws.

“We all know that we’re going to select our Presidential candidate on August 26 and we needed our Secretary, JFK to address the party for the upcoming event as according to the laws of the party. This is what I said as a veteran in the political terrain and which I said earlier this month on 14 while today is 27. That means two weeks ago and it’s now that someone wants to divert the public and party’s attention to me.”

Using a biblical analogy, she compared the situation to the biblical story of Joseph, whose brothers betrayed him, drawing a parallel to the misleading headlines.