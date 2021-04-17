Covid-19 could increase corruption risks in Ghana -Report

The CDA Ghana said this following a Covid-19 corruption risk assessment it conducted and themed, “Strengthening COVID-19 Accountability Mechanism (SCAM), with support from the Commonwealth Foundation.

Mr Salifu Issifu Kanton, Executive Director for CDA, who launched the report in Accra said, the risk of irregular procurement amidst the pandemic had the potential to prolong the negative effects of the pandemic on the lives of the poor and vulnerable populations in Ghana

“An Anti-Corruption tracker published on the website of Transparency International has flagged Ghana as one of the high corruption risk countries which have failed to put in place anti-corruption measures as part of the COVID-19 financial assistance and debt relief from the IMF,” he said.

Adding that the assessment, which was carried out in March and April this year, was based on the review of the background documentation of national legal documentation for legal framework for public procurement with focused on integrity-related issues.

The findings

The assessment found out that Ghana had accessed and utilized a total of GHS 12.4 billion from sources such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ghana Stabilization Fund, Contingency Fund of the Stabilization Fund, Ghana Heritage Fund, Ghana Exim Bank and the COVID-19 Trust fund.

The IMF for instance released 1 billon dollars to the Government of Ghana to address fiscal and balance of payment needs

The World Bank firstly released 35 million dollars to fund the pandemic containment initiatives such as; case detection, confirmation, contact tracing, recording, containment, isolation and treatment, social and financial support to households, health system strengthening and community engagement and risk communication among others.

On a second released, the world bank again made available 65 million dollars to support critical activities such as laboratory equipment and chemicals, essential medical equipment and supplies, including test kits and PPEs,

The Ghana Stabilization Fund also gave Ghana government an excess fund of GHS 1.25 billion to fund the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

Ghana Exim Bank had given out a 10 million dollar loan to produce emergency PPE gear, while the Ghana COVID -19 Trust Fund presented 9.8 million dollars to assist the poor and vulnerable.

It said the utilization of these funds under project risk irregular procurement practices could point to substantial breaches of anti-corruption laws, regulations and best practices.

“For instance contracts forwarded to four Ghanaian garment manufacturing companies which had been given loans of 10 million dollars through the Ghana Exim Bank to produce PPEs, face masks, medical scrubs, hospital gowns and headgears was without tender, the companies selected were also not registered with the Public Procurement Authority at the time of contract award,” the report said.

It, however, recommends that the government publishes all public contracts through open and competitive bidding.