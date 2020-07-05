It was widely reported that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere constituency was self-isolating after being suspected of contracting coronavirus virus.

There were rumours subsequently about his death but reports say Dan Botwe was discharged on Saturday, 4th July 2020 around 1:pm.

A statement signed by District Chief Executive for Okere, Daniel Kenneth dispelled the death rumours, saying the lawmaker and minister is hale and hearty.

Below is the full statement from the Okere DCE:

Official: HON. DANIEL BOTWE IS ALIVE

It has come to our notice the rumour circulating that Hon. Daniel Botwe, MP for Okere Constituency is dead.

READ ALSO: Disclose identities of those in Akufo-Addo’s inner circle with Covid-19 – NDC campaign spokesperson

I wish to inform the general public that this news is false and should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

Hon Daniel Botwe is fine by God’s Grace and was discharged on Saturday, 4th July 2020 around 1 pm.

I wish to implore all concerned persons not to be alarmed and that he’s home with his family. Let us all continue to offer prayers of good health and long life for him.

We are also very grateful for all loved ones and genuine persons for their prayers and show of concern. Thank you for your attention

Sgn

Daniel Kenneth

DCE, Okere District Assembly.