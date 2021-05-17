Dr Bawumia endorses Christabel Queensley as Ghana’s Candidate for the Commonwealth Youth Council

The meeting was part of Ghana’s preparation for the Commonwealth Youth Council Election, which is scheduled for May this year.

The Commonwealth Youth Council is the official representative voice of more than 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth Youth Council works to mobilise the voices of young people and advocate for governments to meaningfully engage young people.

Ghana's Candidate for the Commonwealth Youth Council endorsed by the Vice President of Ghana

Among other things, the Vice President on behalf of the country and the Government of Ghana endorsed the candidature of Ms Christabel Queensley Derby as the only candidate in this year's Commonwealth Youth Council Election.

The Vice President reiterated Ghana’s support to the Commonwealth and reaffirmed his confidence reposed in Ms Christabel Queensley Derby to deliver and lead the vision of Ghana in championing meaningful youth engagement and inclusion through the Sustainable Development Goals.