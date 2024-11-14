109 foreigners arrested for cybercrime, case stalled due to lack of lawyers

The matter, which was fixed for their arraignment before Justice Ekerete Akpan, could not go on due to the defendants’ inability to secure legal representation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foreigners, who are said to be citizens of China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Malaysia and Myanmar, were recently arrested by the police.

They were apprehended in their residence at Plot 1906, Cadestral Zone 807, Katampe District of Abuja, where they were said to be engaging in cybercrime by allegedly promoting “a fraudulent and unregistered gaming platform.”

In a six-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/599/2024 filed in the name of the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, the foreigners were charged with cybercrime, money laundering and unlawfully residing in Nigeria.

When the matter was called on Thursday, the I-G lawyer, A.A. Egwu, indicated his readiness for the arraignment of the defendants. Justice Akpan, however, observed that the defendants were not represented by any lawyer. Due to this development, the judge adjourned the matter until November 22 to enable the defendants to secure the services of lawyers for their trial.

NAN reports that in one of the counts, they were alleged to have aided, abetted, and conspired among themselves “to commit an offence, to wit; cybercrime.”

They were said to have committed the offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024). They were also alleged to have “knowingly access a computer and network and input, alter, delete of suppress data resulting in inauthentic data with the intention that such inauthentic data will be considered or acted upon as If they were authentic or genuine.”

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 13 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024). "Again, they were alleged to have removed from Nigeria proceeds generated from operating fraudulent and unregistered gambling platforms. These platforms are 9f.com, c2.top, 8pg.top and you thereby commit money laundering, contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The defendants were also accused of entering “the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a business permit of 30 days duration and failed, or neglected to leave the Nigerian territory at the expiration of the said permit and remained in Nigeria without a valid resident permit or appropriate valid visa.”