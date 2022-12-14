The victim, Najib Hussaini, is reported to be a pupil of the Quranic school (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki, headquarters of the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.
2 unknown men remove 12-year-old boy’s right eye, abandon him in a pool of blood
Nigeria’s Bauchi State Police Command is on a manhunt for two men who forcibly plucked out the right eye of a 12-year-old boy and abandoned him in a pool of his blood.
Recommended articles
He suffered the bloody fate on Friday, December 9, 2022, after the yet-to-be-identified lured him to help them call a certain lady.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil confirmed the incident, adding that the victim is an indigene of Kano State and that he came to Kafin Madaki to acquire Quranic education before the attack.
“Najib Hussaini, who was attending Quranic school (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki was barely a year in the state when the incident occurred on December 9, 2022, around 2 am at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s school (Tsangaya).
“It was revealed that two unknown people, who came on a motorcycle (Bajaj), lured the victim to a nearby house to assist them to call a lady. They took the victim on their bike straight to an isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili in the same village.
“They stopped the motorcycle in a bushy area and forcefully plucked the right eye of the victim and consequently abandoned him in a pool of blood.
“The victim managed to reach a point where he was sighted by some of his colleagues, who rushed him to their teacher.
“The incident was reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters; discreet investigation commenced in earnest as the victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi,” Wakil said in a statement, as quoted by pulse.ng.
The Bauchi Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan has taken interest in the matter and ordered a thorough investigation.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh