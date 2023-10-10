20-year-old man kills Okada rider, seizes his motorbike to raise money for his wedding

After his arrest by the Niger State Police Command, the suspect confessed that he intended to sell the motorcycle to raise money for his wedding.

On Monday, October 9, the suspect was paraded with others who had been detained for various offences inside the state by the command's spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun.

The suspect had patronized the service of the motorcycle rider, but along the road to his supposed destination, he asked the now-deceased to stop before he slaughtered him to death with a machete.

“On 1/10/2023 at about 0830hrs, information was received that a lifeless body with a slit throat was found in a pool of blood at the Shabalile area of Mokwa. Police operatives led by DPO Mokwa Division mobilized to the scene and evacuated the corpse to the Hospital morgue.

“In the course of the investigation, on 2/10/2023 at about 1130hrs, a Bajaj motorcycle suspected to have been robbed from the deceased was recovered from an uncompleted building in Mokwa, while the investigation led to the arrest of one Usman Yahaya Muhammed 20yrs of Kinboku-Kudu village of Mokwa.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and said he boarded the motorcycle to Eppa village, and while on their way, he stopped the rider and macheted him to death. He abandoned the corpse and took the motorcycle away. The case is under investigation at SCID Minna,” Lindaikejisblog.com quotes DSP Abiodun as saying.