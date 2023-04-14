28-year-old woman killed in a fight over a man

It all happened when Akosua Agyemang allegedly accosted Vida Ennin for gossiping about her over a man they have both dated.

The two women got into a brawl, Sunday evening, April 9, 2023, over who rightfully deserves to be the fiancée of the man who is an excavator operator.

Reports stated that the suspect left the scene of the brawl to buy a sharp knife.

She returned and allegedly stabbed Vida in the face, breast, and palm. The deceased bled profusely to death.

The Bekwai police later arrested Mary together with two others – Felicia Sarpong, 61-year-old, and Ernest Achirem, 63-year-old who were accused of attempting to shield Mary from arrest.

The three suspects have been remanded in police custody to assist in investigations after they were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.