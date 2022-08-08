RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

3 men hospitalized, one’s ear chopped off after clash over woman

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Eyewitnesses said they were scared and could not intervene as two groups of young men clashed over a woman, with three people being hospitalized after sustaining severe machete wounds.

Kasoa-Central-Clinic
Kasoa-Central-Clinic

According to angelonline.com.gh, the bloody incident occurred at Kasoa Freetown in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Recommended articles

The incident has reportedly left three men in critical condition and they are receiving treatment at the Central Kasoa Clinic.

The news website reports that one of the victims had allegedly assaulted a young woman after an argument ensued between them.

READ ALSO: Woman in court for divorce because husband hid inside toilet during robbery attack

The allegedly assaulted lady then went home to inform her boyfriend, who happens to be a Nigerian. Her lover got furious, mobilized his friends, and they stormed the scene of the incident with machetes and other weapons to attack the lady’s offender and his friends.

Inusah Abubakar, a brother to one of the victims, told the news outlet that the victim sustained severe injuries, including the chopping off of his ear.

“They were fighting and slashing themselves with sharp objects when the police arrived at the scene. When they got there, one of the guys pulled out a gun and the police arrested him,” some witnesses to the brutal clash told Angel News.

Meanwhile, Kasoa police have managed to arrest four suspects, including one who pulled out a gun upon seeing the officers.

Mohamed Kwabena Ali, the assemblyman for Joemens-Kpomotey Electoral Area, bemoaned how “criminals are terrorizing innocent Ghanaians” in the area, calling for more police visibility and the lighting up of the various streets.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Mentally ill woman kills man

Mentally challenged woman kills young man at Kwame Nkrumah interchange

NPP's 3oth anniversary thanksgiving service

"You called wrong person to speak" – Pastor says as he tells NPP bitter truth (video)

Police carry dead body

Man preserves wife's dead body with icepacks before dying on toilet