55-year-old woman slumps and dies while sharing testimony in church

News Agency Of Nigeria

The zonal accountant of the church reported the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. He said that the incident happened at 8:48 am on Sunday at a church service in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

Hundeyin said that the zonal accountant of the church reported the incident.

“The accountant reported that during testimony hour in the church, while the service was on, Ifeoma came out singing songs to give her testimony when she suddenly slumped.

“She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital but was referred to a hospital in Isolo where she was confirmed dead,” the spokesperson said.

The image maker said that based on the report, detectives were detailed to visit the hospital with the complainant. He also said that when the detectives got there, they were told that the husband and family of the deceased had taken the body to her town in Anambra for burial.

