8 of the world's strangest museums you have to see to believe

Anna Ajayi

If you're looking for an adventure off the beaten path, consider adding these to your list.

Bizarre museums exist around the world [TimesofIndia]
The world is full of wonders, and among them are museums that defy the conventional.

From collections that celebrate the macabre to exhibitions that are downright bizarre, these eight museums show human creativity, eccentricity, and sometimes, sheer weirdness. Here are 8 of the world's strangest museums, places you have to see to believe.

The Museum of Bad Art [AtlasObscura]
Tucked away in Massachusetts is a museum that celebrates art in its most questionable form. The Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) boasts a collection of art too "bad" to be ignored.

Some collections in The Museum of Bad Art [AbeBooks]
These are artists' ambitious attempts that fell spectacularly short. MOBA is a celebration of artistic failure and perseverance.

This museum is located in the city of New Delhi and is dedicated to the history of sanitation and toilets.

Sulabh International Museum of Toilets, New Delhi, India [DelhiOnline]
The Sulabh International Museum of Toilets offers a fascinating journey through time, showcasing the evolution of toilets from 2500 B.C. to modern days. This museum educates on historical sanitation practices, and highlights the importance of hygiene and sanitation in contemporary society.

The Kansas Barbed Wire Museum, Kansas, USA [IC]
In La Crosse, Kansas, there exists a museum dedicated entirely to barbed wire. The Kansas Barbed Wire Museum explores the impact of this fencing material on the American West.

The museum features actual barbed wires [Tripadvisor]
With over 2,000 types of barbed wire, along with tools and artifacts, this museum unravels the story of settlement, farming, and land ownership in the United States.

Icelandic Phallological Museum [AtlasObscura]
Perhaps one of the most bizarre museums in the world, The Icelandic Phallological Museum in Reykjavik, is dedicated to the study of phallology.

The Penises of different mammals on display [TrendHunter]
With a collection of more than 200 penises and penile parts from various mammals, including whales, seals, and even a human, this museum offers an unusual educational experience that is both strange and fascinating.

Cancun Underwater Museum [trip]
The Cancun Underwater Museum located in the waters off Cancun, Mexico, is a coral reef conservation project. The Cancun Underwater Museum features over 500 life-sized sculptures that are submerged between 3 to 6 meters deep. These sculptures serve as an artificial reef, promoting marine life growth while offering a surreal underwater experience for divers and snorkelers.

Dedicated to the inventor of instant noodles, Momofuku Ando, this museum in Osaka celebrates the global phenomenon of instant ramen.

The Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum [Japan]
Visitors can explore the history of instant noodles, see a replica of the shed where Ando developed the first instant ramen, and even create their own custom cup of noodles to take home.

The Hair Museum of Avanos, Cappadocia, Turkey [Travel]
In the heart of Cappadocia, the Hair Museum of Avanos is as strange as it is captivating. This unusual museum features a collection of over 16,000 locks of hair donated by female visitors from around the world.

Female visitors from around the world donate their hair and leave behind a note [DailySabah]
Each lock is accompanied by a note, creating a bizarre touch of human connection.

The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic houses one of the world's largest collections of items related to witchcraft, magic, and the occult.

The Museum of Witchcraft and Magic [BritainExpress]
With over 3,000 objects and 7,000 books, the museum explores the history of witchcraft and its influence on culture and society.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

