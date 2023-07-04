80-year-old man says he’s not slept in the past 60 years; not even for a second

Despite being awake constantly for decades, the elderly farmer says it has not affected his health in any way, and that he is able to live and work normally like every other person.

The family, including his wife, children, friends, and neighbours of Ngoc who was born in 1942, are reported to have testified to his claim, saying they have never seen him sleep.

Vietnamese website Thahn Nien News, reports him as having said that he had a severe fever at age 20, and even though he survived, he could not sleep again after. He added that he had used various medications, traditional folk remedies, and even ample quantities of alcohol, all in a bid to get sleepy but to no avail. He said he initially thought that the post-fever insomnia was just temporary, but he was wrong; it has lasted for six long decades and still, there is no end in sight.

“I don’t know if the insomnia has impacted my health or not, but I’m still healthy and I can do the farm work normally like others,” Thahn Nien News quotes Ngoc as saying.

Meanwhile, Dr Vikas Wadhwa at Sleep Services Australia is reported to have said that some insomniacs are unable to tell the difference between being awake and being asleep. According to the official, Ngoc might have been sleeping all these six decades without knowing.