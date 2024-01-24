ACP Agordzo sings praises to God as court frees him after coup plot trial [video]

“It’s joy; we give glory to God. He alone has made it. They knew it was falsehood, but they continued to perpetuate it and push it hard. It didn’t work. Our God doesn’t fail,” emancipated ACP Agordzo told journalists at the court premises.

Asked how he felt about regaining freedom after five years of prosecution, he said he has always been free because he knew the outcome of the prosecution would be in his favour.

“I’ve always been free within my heart because I knew how it was going to end. From the beginning, I knew that is how it was going to end today. I didn’t know when it was going to end, but I knew how it was going to end,” he added.

He said he would consult his lawyers to determine the next line of action after his acquittal.

The judgment, handed down by the three-member panel of judges on Wednesday, January 24, marks a significant turn in the legal proceedings surrounding the alleged coup plot. The courtroom, brimming with anticipation, witnessed the reading of the verdict on various charges against the accused individuals.

Alongside Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, have also been acquitted.

The late Dr. Frederick Yao Mac Palm, the alleged mastermind, was posthumously declared the first accused. The second accused, Donya Kafui, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Similarly, the third accused, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, faced convictions on charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.

Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, the sole female among the accused, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason but not guilty of high treason. On the other hand, Cpl Seidu Abubakar, the seventh accused, was acquitted of both conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, the eighth accused, received a mixed verdict, being found guilty of conspiracy but not guilty of high treason.

The charges stem from an alleged plot to destabilize the country, with the accused facing accusations of conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason. The trial, which commenced on June 8, 2021, captivated the nation's attention due to its high-profile nature.

Supporters of the accused gathered in the courtroom, expressing relief and jubilation at the acquittal of ACP Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo. The trial had been ongoing since April 2021, with the judgment date set on November 22, 2023, following extensive legal arguments and the presentation of witnesses.

The prosecution team, led by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, presented a formidable case, including testimony from seven soldiers. In contrast, the defence, comprising lawyers such as Rita Akukunti Ali, Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, and others, vigorously defended their clients throughout the proceedings.