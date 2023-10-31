Angry students beat up school's principal over sugarless porridge, drag him to police (video)

It is reported that Omondi was in his quarters when the students knocked on his door on Friday, October 27 before pouncing on him with sticks and blows, leaving him helpless.

“They commanded Omondi to accompany them to Magunga police station to record a statement. The students wanted the teacher to explain how the school funds are used,” Tuko.co.ke quotes a police report as saying.

After the assault, Omondi was taken to Magunga Level Four Hospital and given a medical examination before being recommended for an X-ray. He was said to have sustained injuries to his chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Mbara, the chairman of the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association in Suba, denounced the attack and advised parents and students to look for alternative methods of resolving disputes.

“Attacking teachers is not a solution to the problems facing schools. There should be alternative dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said.

According to Homa Bay County police commander Samson Kinne, both his team and the Ministry of Education were looking into the incident.