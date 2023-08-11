Some concerned residents of his community had petitioned the Manhyia palace over numerous allegations, including the reckless sale of land to illegal miners, whose activities have destroyed water bodies.
Asantehene destools Bekwai-Abodom chief for selling lands to illegal miners
The Chief of Bekwai-Abodom, Nana Saforo Koto, has been destooled by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene after he failed to defend himself against 20 charges levelled against him.
Otumfuo Kyeame Kwaku Owusu, a significant representative of the Asantehene, indicated during the proceedings at a meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council that Nana Saforo Koto did not adequately address the claims when given the option to do so.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II found Nana Saforo Koto guilty on all counts after carefully weighing the opinions of numerous divisional chiefs and examining the evidence.
It is reported that more other chiefs face destoolment if found guilty of involving in illegal mining operations. The
The Asantehene is taking drastic actions to save the environment and water bodies within his jurisdiction from destruction by illegal mining activities.
In June, the Asantehene destooled the Chief of Atwima, Nana Kofi Agyei Bi III over multiple sales of land. He was accused of engaging in deceitful practices that undermined the integrity of land transactions.
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, announced the destoolment of the chief, expressing his deep disappointment in the misuse of authority and the lack of respect shown to the community's elders. It became clear that the chief had allowed greed and a disregard for proper land sale practices to tarnish his reputation and position.
