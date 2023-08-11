Asantehene destools Bekwai-Abodom chief for selling lands to illegal miners

Otumfuo Kyeame Kwaku Owusu, a significant representative of the Asantehene, indicated during the proceedings at a meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council that Nana Saforo Koto did not adequately address the claims when given the option to do so.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II found Nana Saforo Koto guilty on all counts after carefully weighing the opinions of numerous divisional chiefs and examining the evidence.

It is reported that more other chiefs face destoolment if found guilty of involving in illegal mining operations. The

The Asantehene is taking drastic actions to save the environment and water bodies within his jurisdiction from destruction by illegal mining activities.

In June, the Asantehene destooled the Chief of Atwima, Nana Kofi Agyei Bi III over multiple sales of land. He was accused of engaging in deceitful practices that undermined the integrity of land transactions.