Assemblyman aspirant who died crossing river to campaign wins election posthumously

Despite the sombre circumstances surrounding his campaign, the late Teacher Obour secured a remarkable victory, garnering 860 votes in Tuesday's District Assembly Elections. His closest contender, Benard Obeng, trailed closely with 857 votes, highlighting the intensity of the electoral competition in the district.

Teacher Obour's commitment to education and community development was acknowledged by the voters, who chose to honour his memory by electing him once again.

The posthumous victory has stirred mixed emotions among the residents, with some expressing sorrow over the tragic incident and others celebrating Teacher Obour's legacy through their votes.

As the community reflects on this bittersweet outcome, questions arise about the safety measures in place to protect the indigenes of regions where geographical challenges may pose threats to their lives.