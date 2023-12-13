Bare-chested solo robber enters victim's residence in Spintex using ladder [video]

User X, @eddie_wrt, made a post on the platform in which the victim, identified as @GblorkporSenam, was seeking help to identify the criminal. The victim wants to be contacted via 0541516630 if anyone has information that could lead to the arrest of the robber.

This latest incident occurred just a few days after the story of a now-convict, Francis Tekpor, aka 'School Fees,' who robbed Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri, the Board Chairman of the Zongo Development Fund and legal advisor to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. CCTV footage emerged showing how he used a ladder to enter the house of the victim and stole the victim’s belongings in a solo operation in November 2023.

According to the charge sheet, School Fees invaded the victim’s house on 11th November 2023, around 2:09 am and left after 3:40 am, spending about an hour and 30 minutes in the house. School Fees managed to make away with two laptops, six iPhones, and GHC3,600 in cash, among other items.

However, the Anti-Robbery Crime Unit at Police Headquarters in Accra, led by Superintendent Augustine Offei, managed to arrest him within 72 hours of the crime. After his arrest, all the stolen items were recovered from School Fees, except for one of the laptops. He confessed during interrogation to habitually carrying a highly sharp knife, intending to inflict harm or even cause death if confronted by someone who woke up.