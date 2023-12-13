The bare-chested young man is seen in a video circulating online, lifting a metallic ladder and placing it cunningly against the wall of a residence at Community 17, Spintex in Accra. Having gained access to the upper floors of the house, the solo bandit reportedly made away with a PlayStation 5 and a laptop.
Bare-chested solo robber enters victim's residence in Spintex using ladder [video]
It appears that using a ladder to gain access to people’s buildings is the new modus operandi for robbers lately, as CCTV footage has captured another thief undertaking a solo operation.
User X, @eddie_wrt, made a post on the platform in which the victim, identified as @GblorkporSenam, was seeking help to identify the criminal. The victim wants to be contacted via 0541516630 if anyone has information that could lead to the arrest of the robber.
This latest incident occurred just a few days after the story of a now-convict, Francis Tekpor, aka 'School Fees,' who robbed Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri, the Board Chairman of the Zongo Development Fund and legal advisor to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. CCTV footage emerged showing how he used a ladder to enter the house of the victim and stole the victim’s belongings in a solo operation in November 2023.
According to the charge sheet, School Fees invaded the victim’s house on 11th November 2023, around 2:09 am and left after 3:40 am, spending about an hour and 30 minutes in the house. School Fees managed to make away with two laptops, six iPhones, and GHC3,600 in cash, among other items.
However, the Anti-Robbery Crime Unit at Police Headquarters in Accra, led by Superintendent Augustine Offei, managed to arrest him within 72 hours of the crime. After his arrest, all the stolen items were recovered from School Fees, except for one of the laptops. He confessed during interrogation to habitually carrying a highly sharp knife, intending to inflict harm or even cause death if confronted by someone who woke up.
He was slapped with three charges. The first was unlawful entry, as per Section 152 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29). The second charge was stealing, violating Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29), and the third was also stealing, as per Section 124 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29). School Fees pleaded guilty to all charges, and the court, accepting his plea, convicted him and imposed a 12-month prison sentence. He was additionally ordered to cover the cost of the missing laptop, valued at approximately GHC10,000.
