Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

The new 61 billion U.S. dollar security package, which includes air defence weapons, will start being distributed once the U. S. Senate passes the legislation and Biden has signed it into law.

After months of delay, the House of Representatives gave its approval at the weekend. The Senate is expected to vote on the package on Tuesday.

Biden stressed that the U.S. would provide economic assistance to maintain financial stability in Ukraine and help it build back critical infrastructure following the Russian attacks.

The U.S. would also support reform “as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration,” the U.S. president said, according to a White House statement.

Biden pledged a “lasting commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression.”

“I appreciate President Biden’s unwavering support for Ukraine and true global leadership,” Zelensky posted on social media after the conversation.