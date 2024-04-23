ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Biden assures Zelensky of rapid arms support amid escalating Russia tensions

News Agency Of Nigeria
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]
Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden [BBC]
  • Biden stressed that the U.S. would provide economic assistance to maintain financial stability in Ukraine

Recommended articles

The new 61 billion U.S. dollar security package, which includes air defence weapons, will start being distributed once the U. S. Senate passes the legislation and Biden has signed it into law.

After months of delay, the House of Representatives gave its approval at the weekend. The Senate is expected to vote on the package on Tuesday.

Biden stressed that the U.S. would provide economic assistance to maintain financial stability in Ukraine and help it build back critical infrastructure following the Russian attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. would also support reform “as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration,” the U.S. president said, according to a White House statement.

Biden pledged a “lasting commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression.”

“I appreciate President Biden’s unwavering support for Ukraine and true global leadership,” Zelensky posted on social media after the conversation.

The president has assured me that the package would be approved quickly and that it will be powerful, strengthening our air defence as well as long-range and artillery capabilities.”

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Asantehene helped Charlotte Osei to declare 2016 election result - Kofi Boakye speaks

How Asantehene helped Charlotte Osei to declare 2016 election result - Kofi Boakye speaks

'Businessman' remanded for robbing former second lady, other prominent people at gunpoint

'Businessman' remanded over robbery of former second lady and others at gunpoint

Woman who claims to have been taken to another world by dwarfs shares experience

Woman who claims to have been taken to another world by dwarfs shares experience

ECG warns of power outages

Fish farmer cries after losing $8,000 machine to 'dumsor': 'I'm speaking out of grief'