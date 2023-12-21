Blind student, first in family to enter university, begs for financial support

Offered a spot at the Faculty of Applied Behavioral Science in Education, Alhasan aims to pursue a four-year Bachelor of Education course in Special Education.

To embark on this journey, he must raise 6,200 cedis for admission fees, including first-year fees and a residential facility user fee. With only 700 cedis collected so far, time is of the essence as the school is set to reopen on January 6, 2024.

Supported by his mother, a single parent selling cocoa drinks to sustain the family, Alhasan has faced challenges securing financial aid from the Obuasi Municipal Assembly and AngloGold Ashanti. Expressing his concerns to Ultimate News' Ivan Heathcote-Fumador, Alhasan emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“My father is not alive. My mother sells cocoa tea in a school. She is worried her job cannot raise that kind of money to help me go to school. If I had eyes, I would have gone working hard to help raise money to support myself. But I cannot do that now,” starrfm.com.gh quotes him as saying.

In his poignant reflection, Alhasan highlighted that education is not just a personal achievement but a pathway to socio-economic empowerment, allowing him to lead an independent life without burdening his family.

"I don’t want to be a burden on my family and society. After school, I could qualify to get a job to earn me some money," he added.

Despite his visual impairment, Alhasan's determination to seek financial assistance underscores a young man driven by passion and a desire for success.

Alhasan appeals to the public for support in realizing his dream of becoming the first in his family to attain admission to tertiary education. Contributions can be made through electronic payment platforms under the name EIB NETWORK:

· MTN MOMO: 0557933570

· AIRTEL TIGO: 0266011114

· ECOBANK: 1441002387517