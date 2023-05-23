Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Andreas Kamasah

Drinking raw crocodile blood might sound weird, but that is the new craze in Thailand now, in a bid to stay strong.

52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health
52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

A businessman from southern Thailand who drinks crocodile blood mixed with alcohol twice a day says it is a source of what he refers to as his good health.

Recommended articles

Reports say Rojakorn Nanon, a 52-year-old man from Thailand’s Trang province, starts his day with a glass of crocodile mixed with a Thai spirit called lao khao, and then takes another dose in the evening before bedtime.

He is reported as saying that he used to be physically weak and exhausted all the time but ever since he started drinking crocodile blood two months ago, his health has improved beyond expectation.

In his view, the mixture is a good booster for several organs of the human body, for the blood, and for the nervous system among other things.

ADVERTISEMENT
52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health
52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health Pulse Ghana

53-year-old Wanchai Chaikerd, the owner of the largest crocodile farm in the Ban Pho subdistrict introduced Nanon to the crocodile blood mixture, which he sells for 200 – 300 baht ($6 – $9) per glass.

He advertised the concoction to Nanon, saying it helps blood circulation, strengthens red blood cells, increases platelet count and white blood cells, nourishes egg and sperm cells and cures infertility.

According to odditycentral.com, Wanchai Chaikerd kills crocodiles on his farm which are between three and four years old to extract their blood for the concoction. It is believed that they are strongest at their tender age and their blood is powerful too when they are young.

There is no medical evidence to back the claims that drinking raw crocodile blood is healthy.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian wife catches hubby and her mom in bed, realises her mom is pregnant

Ghanaian wife catches husband and her mom in bed, later realises her mom is pregnant (video)

Stock photo

Worker on paid sick leave since 2008 sues company for not increasing his salary

Pastor Paul Mackenzie

‘Fasting to meet Jesus’ death toll exceeds 200, pastor says his family didn’t participate

Sexual harassment suit against First Atlantic Bank and CFO goes to court today

High Court 'seizes' car in dispute until final ruling on Nimako and Deborah's case