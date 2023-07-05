Businessman wanted by police for sending widow’s nude photos to her church WhatsApp group

The victim reportedly lost her husband about eight years ago in a car crash and has since not remarried. She however met the businessman on social media they conversed and started a relationship. Kennedy started showering Kester with money among other gifts.

After a disagreement, Kennedy started blackmailing Kester with the photos in his possession, demanding a demanding ransom from her.

Pulse.ng reports the poor mother of two as saying that Kennedy demanded ₦100,000 from her as a condition to delete the photos, and she sent the money and then asked if the photos had been deleted. Then the suspect again demanded another ₦40,000 to delete photos permanently, and she obliged.

Despite paying the ransom, Kester said her lover went ahead and circulated the extremely explicit photos on Facebook and other platforms. She disclosed that the development got her so depressed and embarrassed that she attempted to take her life twice.

“My in-laws have called me. Thank God. They are the ones now encouraging me, asking if I had reported to the police.

“They said I even tried, that if it was their brother, they know he would have remarried. That I tried to stay for eight years, they are heaping curses on Kennedy’s head. My in-laws are with me. The shame is for him. They are standing by me. They are even happy I tried to go into a relationship.

“But I entered a relationship with a beast. But they said any support I need to fight this guy, they are there for me. My in-laws are ready to fight this battle for me and they have vowed they will not have rest until Kennedy is arrested. Now, my in-laws know they need to fight for me and they will fight for me,” Kester is quoted to have said amid tears.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, has taken up the matter to get justice for Kester. He has also directed his Command’s Medical Service Unit to provide psychological support to the victim.