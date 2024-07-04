ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Cameroon president's daughter hints at same-sex romance where LGBTQ is illegal

Gideon Nicholas Day

Brenda Biya, the daughter of Cameroon's long-serving president, Paul Biya, has ignited a storm of reactions after posting a photo on Instagram where she is seen kissing Brazilian model Layyons Valença. The image has provoked a range of responses in Cameroon, where same-sex relationships are illegal and heavily stigmatised.

Cameroon president's daughter hints at same-sex romance where LGBTQ is illegal
Cameroon president's daughter hints at same-sex romance where LGBTQ is illegal

The 26-year-old musician, who goes by the stage name King Nasty, captioned the post, "I’m crazy about you & I want the world to know,” accompanied by a heart emoji. Her father, Paul Biya, has been in power since 1982, making him one of Africa’s longest-ruling leaders.

Same-sex acts in Cameroon can result in up to five years in prison, and while Brenda Biya did not explicitly disclose her sexual orientation, her post has been interpreted by many as a bold statement. Shortly after the post, she shared an article from the French newspaper Le Monde, which reported that she had "come out."

She also reposted supportive messages from her followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those praising Brenda Biya is Shakiro, a transgender activist now residing in Belgium after seeking asylum following her conviction for “attempted homosexuality” in Cameroon. Shakiro expressed hope that Brenda’s post could be a "turning point for the LGBTQ+ community in Cameroon," commending her for positioning herself as a voice for social change in a country where such issues remain deeply taboo.

However, the reaction in Cameroon has been far from universally supportive. Many social media users responded with homophobic remarks, and speculation has arisen about whether Brenda’s post was intended to stir controversy, as she has previously been known to do. There are also discussions about whether her prominent status affords her a level of protection not available to ordinary Cameroonians facing persecution for their sexuality.

LGBT activist Bandy Kiki highlighted this disparity in a Facebook post, stating, “I love this for Cameroon’s First Daughter, but it highlights a harsh reality: Anti-LGBT laws in Cameroon disproportionately target the poor. Wealth and connections create a shield for some, while others face severe consequences.”

Paul BiyaPresident of Cameroon
Paul BiyaPresident of Cameroon Pulse Ghana

Cameroon’s strict anti-LGBT laws have faced significant criticism from human rights organisations. Human Rights Watch, in 2022, called on the country to revoke these discriminatory laws and uphold the human rights of all Cameroonians, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Barrister Alice Nkom, a renowned human rights lawyer, praised Brenda Biya as a "model of courage" who is sending a powerful message of love and acceptance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the international attention, Cameroonian media outlets have largely refrained from covering the story, likely due to the risk of sanctions from the media regulatory body for depicting homosexuality.

The government and President Paul Biya have not issued any official statements regarding Brenda’s post.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

University of Ghana

UG: Limann hall tutor and students caught in GH₵106,800 room allocation scam

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in his office

Speaker Wetangula shares next steps after Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill 2024

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million

Fatal crash that killed mother of three in UK

Man jailed for 11 years for fatal crash that killed mother of three in UK