Eternal real estate? This Church is selling plots of land in Heaven for $100

The depiction includes a family ascending a golden staircase to their new heavenly abode. The brochure notes that the church accepts various payment methods, such as PayPal, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, with flexible payment plans available.

A tweet from My Mixtapez on 23 June 2024, stated: "A Christian Church is trending online after they announced that they’re selling plots of land in heaven for $100 per square metre. The pastor says he spoke to God and he was granted permission to do this. They have already collected thousands of dollars."

One real estate influencer on TikTok claimed that millions of dollars worth of these heavenly plots have already been sold, dubbing it the "biggest real estate deal on the planet."

However, this isn’t the first time religious figures have attempted to sell heavenly real estate.

In 2018, a Zimbabwean pastor was arrested for selling "tickets to heaven" to his congregation for $533 each.

Similarly, last year, a Ugandan pastor convinced many of his followers to sell their assets, including land and livestock, to finance their eternal homes.

Despite these schemes, many critics argue that access to heaven is famously free and warn against falling for such scams.