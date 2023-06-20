Court orders pastor to pay GHC50k, sheep for impregnating another man's wife (video)

The husband of Janet, Mr Baah, a farmer, had reported the adulterous relationship between his wife and the prophet to the traditional leaders, and the two were summoned. Janet confessed to being pregnant and mentioned Prophet Agyiri as the one responsible, and not her husband.

In a bid to compensate Janet’s husband and perform rituals to appease the gods of the land, a fine was imposed on her and the prophet.

Mr Baah and Janet have four children together, one of whom is in SHS 2, but she has chosen to ditch her family for the man of God.

Just days ago, Macaiah Addai, the pastor of 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies located in Adeabeba, Kumasi was fined by Manhyia palace for snatching his church member’s wife to add to the three wives he already has.

A five-member panel at the Asantehemaa's palace found the polygamous man of God guilty of the charges on Tuesday when he appeared before it in the company of some of his church members.

According to Ghanaweb.com Pastor Macaiah Addai was ordered to slaughter four sheep as an act of appeasement to the land's gods and to atone for his sins.

But a well-known chief in Kumasi intervened on Pastor Macaiah's behalf, begging for a lighter sentence. The pastor was instructed to bring two sheep, which were then exchanged for GH6000 in cash instead of four sheep after the petitions were accepted. Pastor Macaiah paid the bill right away.

Additionally, he was sentenced to pay GH20,000 to Kofi Adjei, a church member whose wife he is accused of stealing and having an affair with.

Adjei told the five-member panel at the Manhyia palace, that had been married to Gloria Amponsa for 21 years and they had lived peacefully together with their children. However, his wife suddenly started behaving strangely and his efforts to save the marriage proved futile.

Hoping that Pastor Macaiah Addai and the church elders could be of help, Adjei approached them. But the man of God told Adjei that he could not help reconcile him and his wife. He explained to the heartbroken church member that Gloria Amponsa had already informed him that she was no longer his wife and that she had taken drinks to Adjei’s family to inform them about the marriage dissolution.

Unknowing to Adjei, Pastor Macaiah was the one behind his predicament.

“Two days later, I discovered that my wife was living with Pastor Macaiah Addai as a married couple. For over a year and a half, all my attempts to convince my wife to return home have failed,” Adjei narrated to the panel of chiefs.

